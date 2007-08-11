The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Tabula Rasa Doesn't Just Spawn Enemies

ss-008.jpgIn my few days of playing Everquest and few weeks of experiencing WoW, I was (quickly) disturbed by spawning enemies. The effect didn't just break the realism—it reminded me that, no, my time means nothing to the developer and, yes, killing these stupid [fill in stupid creature here]is just tedium until I level up high enough to kill [fill in another, slightly more powerful, stupid creature here] . That's why Tabula Rasa's take on enemy spawning is refreshing, as Gaming Nexus points out in their beta impressions:

Instead of creatures just reappearing out of thin air, they're beamed down from dropships, they're hitting the ground and bounding out of dense woodlands, they're pulling themselves up from underground. Yes, they're still "spawning," per se, but at least an effort's being made to make them do more than just "blink" into existence.

Well Mr. Garriott, it's a start. Lord British seeks a "clean slate" as General British [via theadventuress]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles