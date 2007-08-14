Tabula Rasa Intro Movie

While I am a big fan of my big-screen TV and my prescription antidepressants, I still found the opening movie for Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa left me feeling little pity for the weak humans left behind when the aliens invaded. Serves them right. Sure it means I'd be slaughtered like cattle, but I didn't have anything else planned. Anyway this is one truly kick-ass opening cinema that really has me excited to give the game a go. Do my part for humanity while at the same time cultivating my complacency with an MMO, all but guaranteeing my eventual death by stabby alien leg. Like rain on your wedding day, isn't it?