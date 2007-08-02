The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mrmr.jpgSee what happens? See what happens when you feed a SingStar after midnight? You get more than you can handle. SingStar 90s isn't even out yet and SCEE have already announced SingStar Rock Ballads, what must surely be the last PS2 version before the PS3 edition hits. And it's a winner. Less fluff, more cheese. Broken Wings, More Than a Feeling, Africa, I Just Died in Your Arms...surely this is the pinnacle of cheesy 80s karaoke fodder. Sure, it could do without crap like Anastasia and Nikelback, but come on. Mr. Mister, Cutting Crew AND Boston? Yes, thank you. Full tracklist follows.

* Air Supply - All Out of Love
* Alannah Myles - Black Velvet
* Anastasia - Left Outside Alone
* Avril Lavigne - I'm With You
* Boston - More Than A Feeling
* Boy Meets Girl - Waiting For A Star To Fall
* Cutting Crew - I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
* Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
* Duran Duran - Ordinary World
* Europe - Carrie
* Heart - Alone
* Jon Secada - Just Another Day
* Lone Star - Amazed
* Marc Cohn - Walking In Memphis
* Meatloaf - I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)
* Mr Big - To Be With You
* Mr Mister - Broken Wings
* Mr Mister - Kyrie
* Nikelback - How You Remind Me
* Nilsson - Without You
* Poison - Every Rose Has Its Thorn
* Queen - The Show Must Go On
* Roxette - It Must Have Have Been Love
* Roxette - Listen To Your Heart
* Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
* Sugababes - Too Lost In You
* The Calling - Wherever You Will Go
* Tina Arena - Chains
* Toto - Africa
* T'Pau - China In Your Hands

SingStar Rock Ballads ahoy [Eurogamer]

