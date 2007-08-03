Avary Writing, Directing Wolfenstein Movie

Shocktillyoudrop are reporting that Roger Avary, he of Rules of Attraction and Silent Hill, is both writing and directing a film adaptation of id's Return to Castle Wolfenstein. He'll be reuniting with Producer Samuel Hadida, who picked up the rights to the game a while back and who worked with Avary on Silent Hill. This should be easier on Avary, and us, than Silent Hill. Surely you can't screw up a lone GI fighting hordes of Nazi mutants and sexy assassins? Can you?

