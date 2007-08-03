Take-Two Execs Explain GTA IV Delay

In a conference call with investors earlier today, Take-Two execs Strauss Zelnick and Ben Feder explained the company's decision to delay Grand Theft Auto IV for the PLAYSTATION 3 and Xbox 360. Zelnick chalked up the Q2 2008 push back to "almost strictly technological problems... not problems, but challenges." They said they were "highly confident" that the game will ship within its new release window.

Asked whether one console in particular was the root of the problem, Zelnick diplomatically responded that "I know there have been rumours in the marketplace about frame rate and some other issues. We don't think it's helpful or beneficial to go into exact details of what the technological issues are. We're pushing the envelope on both the platforms." Crap. Now I don't know which torch to light!

Zelnick explained that "the final say" to delay GTA IV was with him, but that "This wasn't a decision we took lightly. This wasn't a decision [Rockstar]took lightly." Having reviewed a build just a day prior to the announcement Take-Two felt that there was no way it could meet the game's October 16th release date.

On the subject of the Xbox 360 exclusive episodic content—the first episode of which was due in March—Zelnick responded that it wouldn't affect the deal, telling analysts that "We're not gonna send money back to Microsoft. That's not part of the deal."

No time frame was provided during the call for Rockstar Games' other release, Manhunt 2, with executives claiming they'd erred on the side of caution and won't provide an updated release date until they have an M-rating.

Zelnick and Feder also noted that they hate your guts and don't want you to have any fun. Yes, you.