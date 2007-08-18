Team Fortress 2's Soldier Trailer At Leipzig

The kids from Valve just let us know that at the Leipzig Games Convention, they plan to show a new video short from Team Fortress 2, this time profiling the Soldier class, the rocket jumping, bazooka wielding character shown in multiple trailers. Hopefully, it will be as hilarious and successful at the previous preview clip for TF2's Heavy Weapons Guy. One also might hope that all nine character classes will get their own preview. Cross your fingers!