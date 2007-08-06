Hitchhiker's Text Adventure Playable Over IM

Finally. A use for IM other than being propositioned, saucily, by lonely readers (not that I mind!). Seems a bloke by the name of Ben Burry has hooked a copy of classic Infocom text adventure Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy up to a Jabber (skype instant-mssaging) bot. Result? Message "!startgame" to prakbot AT jabber DOT org and you play the game via IM. Well done Ben, this is definitely the best use of the internet for 2007. Frivolity : PrakBot [Mind Candy, via G*D*A*C*]