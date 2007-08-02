New Computer Chip Based On PS3 Cell

A prototype chip based on the PS3 Cell processor has been developed and will be shown next week in San Diego. The prototype is for computer boards (not the PS3), and it shouldn't come as a surprise as applications for the Cell have been mentioned for some time now. The original chip was developed by Sony, Sony Computer Entertainment, IBM and Toshiba. Called the "Cell Computing Board," this new prototype is the Cell Broadband Engine microprocessor married with the RSX graphics processor, which, according to Sony, goes beyond the Cell chip's power. That's right, a super computer. Fingers crossed for 4D output!

New Cell Prototype [PC Advisor]