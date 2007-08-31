Tekken 5 Online Is...Online

Reported by a kotakuite named Christopher and confirmed by a Kotaku editor named me (not my actual name), the add-on pack for Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection is now available for purchase on the PlayStation Network. For $US9.99 (there they go using actual dollar amounts again) you get survival mode, the much-needed practice mode, and of course, online mode. Finally Tekken fans across the country can take on each other in head to head matches online. I am pondering downloading it as we speak, though I do have an awful lot of games to catch up on and might not be able to find time to play the online component at all, which is code for I suck at Tekken.