The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Tekken 5 Online Is...Online

tekken_5_online_price.jpgReported by a kotakuite named Christopher and confirmed by a Kotaku editor named me (not my actual name), the add-on pack for Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection is now available for purchase on the PlayStation Network. For $US9.99 (there they go using actual dollar amounts again) you get survival mode, the much-needed practice mode, and of course, online mode. Finally Tekken fans across the country can take on each other in head to head matches online. I am pondering downloading it as we speak, though I do have an awful lot of games to catch up on and might not be able to find time to play the online component at all, which is code for I suck at Tekken.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles