Tekken 6 Gets Chubby Dude

1264170441_295c9edf8e_o.jpg He's fat and he fights! Japan's Arcadia Magazine has revealed "Bob," a new Tekken 6 character. He's a martial arts genius who engineered his body to become HUGE when he was unable to beat opponents bigger than him. After going underground to alter his appearance, a beefy Bob resurfaced. Other fighters didn't take him seriously, so Bob entered The King of Iron Fist Tournament 6 to test his new powers. Hope eating's involved! He'd so kick ass.

Hit the jump for another scan. 1268493975_f0fc4e362c_o.jpg

Bob is New [SDTEKKEN, Thanks Mark1]

