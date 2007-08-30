Tekken 6 Gets Chubby Dude

He's fat and he fights! Japan's Arcadia Magazine has revealed "Bob," a new Tekken 6 character. He's a martial arts genius who engineered his body to become HUGE when he was unable to beat opponents bigger than him. After going underground to alter his appearance, a beefy Bob resurfaced. Other fighters didn't take him seriously, so Bob entered The King of Iron Fist Tournament 6 to test his new powers. Hope eating's involved! He'd so kick ass.

