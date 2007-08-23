Ten More Tracks Confirmed For Rock Band

EA and Harmonix aren't done with the Rock Band announcements. It's not enough the game is coming to PS2 and will feature Euro-specific tracks, oh no. They've got to add 10 more tracks to the core setlist as well. Some of these are new, some are merely confirming earlier rumours, and some (Sabotage) are now turning up on both Guitar Hero III and Rock Band. Tarts. The new tracks are:

Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter" Deep Purple, "Highway Star" The Clash, "Should I Stay or Should I Go" Faith No More, "Epic" Smashing Pumpkins, "Cherub Rock" Radiohead, "Creep" Beastie Boys, "Sabotage" Jet, "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" OK Go, "Here It Goes Again" Nine Inch Nails, "The Hand That Feeds"

Faith No More? May I say that's a decision that's long overdue.