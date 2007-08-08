What About Plug-And-Play Tetris?

Just look at those Tetris plug 'n' play controllers. Blue and pink! So great. Dubbed Minna no Tetris (a nod to Minna no Golf — AKA "Hot Shots Golf"), the game features 11 different modes. They include stuff like "Relaxation" (the blocks move slow) and "Easy" (giant blocks drop). Exciting! The makers of the game point out that some Japanese professor discovered that playing Tetris for three minutes activates the brain's frontal lobe. No doubt other findings show playing Minna no Tetris on "Relaxation" or "Easy" makes you dumb. Really fucking dumb. Minna no Tetris [Epoch via Plastic Bamboo]