Just look at those Tetris plug 'n' play controllers. Blue and pink! So great. Dubbed Minna no Tetris (a nod to Minna no Golf — AKA "Hot Shots Golf"), the game features 11 different modes. They include stuff like "Relaxation" (the blocks move slow) and "Easy" (giant blocks drop). Exciting! The makers of the game point out that some Japanese professor discovered that playing Tetris for three minutes activates the brain's frontal lobe. No doubt other findings show playing Minna no Tetris on "Relaxation" or "Easy" makes you dumb. Really fucking dumb. Minna no Tetris [Epoch via Plastic Bamboo]
What About Plug-And-Play Tetris?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink