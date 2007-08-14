Don't necessarily agree with the order (City of Heroes? DOES NOT COUNT), but the list certainly proves that maybe we're wrong to constantly criticise movie games. Maybe it's just hard adapting anything into game form. That or they need to start picking better comics to make games from. If anyone publishers would like to hear my ideas for a Tom Strong adventure game or a Planetary X-Com clone, my contact details are to the left.
The 10 Least Sucky Comic Book Games
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink