The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Banhammer Coming To PS Home

family.jpgSony isn't putting up with players who ruin the community experience of PS Home. Utilising a user feedback system (ala Xbox Live), Sony is ready to permanently ban the jackasses from ever setting foot inside their virtual world again.

Ultimately we know a user's details, we know machine details and we know where they live...so you would have to move house and buy a new PS3 before you could get online again.

As far as I'm concerned, this is fantastic news that will keep the douches at bay. But it is sort of a three strikes and you're out and dead philosophy.

EIF: Home abusers can be turned off and banned, warns Sony [gameindustry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles