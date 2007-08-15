The Banhammer Coming To PS Home

Sony isn't putting up with players who ruin the community experience of PS Home. Utilising a user feedback system (ala Xbox Live), Sony is ready to permanently ban the jackasses from ever setting foot inside their virtual world again.
Ultimately we know a user's details, we know machine details and we know where they live...so you would have to move house and buy a new PS3 before you could get online again.
As far as I'm concerned, this is fantastic news that will keep the douches at bay. But it is sort of a three strikes and you're out and dead philosophy.
