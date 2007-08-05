God of War II Creator Weighs In On Shadow Of The Colossus

Providing some very enjoyable tit-for-tat, God of War II director Cory Barlog provides his own mirrored responses to the questions asked of Shadow of the Colossus director Fumito Ueda in a recent Famitsu interview. He tackles Ueda's more successful game, only briefly touching on ICO.

It's just as enjoyable as the translated Ueda piece , but might have less of an immediate impact, partially because we get to hear from Barlog and his peers fairly often, while it's a rare treat to have the opportunity to hear from the creator of two of the best PlayStation 2 games of all time. Regardless, it's a good read, only because Barlog's entry about his personal discovery of the beautiful intricacies of SotC's gameplay is so easy to relate to.

God of the Colossus [Don't Play Games With Me!]