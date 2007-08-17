The Dishwasher Is Sexy, Stylish, 2D Action

One of the winners of Microsoft's Dream-Build-Play competition, The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai will be making its way to an Xbox Live Arcade near you in the coming months. This XNA Game Studio Express hallmark was the fruit of James Silva's labour, a stylish, two dimensional action shooter with all the right shoot 'em up standards.
Thanks for the heads, up Epsilon!
