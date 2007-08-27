Oh goody. Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shinbun and SEGA have a made a DS game. Called Mainichi Shibun 1000 Dai News, it's a quiz game developed for the paper's 135th Anniversary and tests players news knowledge about things like sports, society and fashion over the past 100 plus years. The reply value on this probably isn't so high, but it will be interesting to see if this game includes questions about Japan's tragic and more, well, colourful history in the past 135 years. Could be insightful! Newspaper Game [Game Watch Impress]
The DS Japanese Newspaper Game
