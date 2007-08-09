The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Fabulous Gaming Sonic Popcorn Machine

segasonic-pop-corn-shop3a.jpg Here's the set-up: Some dude visits Osaka. He finds a Sonic The Hedgehog popcorn machine at the Tennoji Zoo. He emails it to game site UK:RESISTANCE, noting, "if I send this information to you in an overly-detailed email, Kotaku will make a post about it next week." We couldn't wait a week, so we're posting it now. Onward! Called "SEGASONIC POPCORN SHOP", this wonder is a blend of arcade game and vending machine. The dude writes:

If I remember correctly (it was a month ago, so surely I can be forgiven for forgetting minor details), you play as Sonic, trying to deliver popcorn to the customer. Robotnik, however, is a dick, and tried to stop Sonic by placing him on a treadmill. You have to make Sonic run faster than the treadmill, so he can jump off the end and deliver the popcorn. You have to make Sonic run by turning the wheel on the front of the machine as fast as you can. The machine I was playing was outside, and the wheel had rusted to fuck, so it made an incredible high-pitched screeching noise as I turned it faster. This only attracted the attention of surrounding Zoo visitors, and made me feel quite uncomfortable in the children's area of the park.

So a video game occupies the time while your popcorn is popping. Fascinating. The popcorn comes in salt, butter and curry flavours. And it was dispensed in an Anpanman paper cup. There's even a video of this beautiful machine in action. Find that after the "more >>"

Mental note: Visit the Tennjoi Zoo this weekend. SEGASONIC POPCORN SHOP [UK:R]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles