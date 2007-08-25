The GC Opening Day Walk/Run

Most of Germany may have descended on this year's Games Convention, but were they in a rush? Yes... no, well, maybe, sorta. No we're not running, we're totally walking. Look at our arms. It's OK Germany, we'd be excited too about the chance to play StarCraft II, Call of Duty 4 and... Wii Sports. We might have even run-walked to the booths if we were in your colourful jeans and leather shoes.