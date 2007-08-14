Another GHII download pack just hit Xbox Live. The good news? Depends on how much you like My Chemical Romance. If you do, great, there's three new, original MCR tracks on offer. More likely option? You can't stand them, the 500 points they're asking is still 200-300 too many and this news will wash over you like a gently passing breeze. Still, small progress (least the songs are both original and cohesive...especially if you like MCR) is better than no progress at all! In Game Content: Guitar Hero II [Major Nelson]
The GHII Download Experiment Continues
