The Giant LAN Room Of Doom

realredwagon.jpgNo, I don't mean they are playing Doom. Actually, I don't really know what they were playing, but there sure were a lot of them doing it. The room was enormous and allowed players to play on PCs that were provided plus an area set up for those obsessive enough to actually bring their own computers to set up and play. Surprisingly, there were quite a few of these hardcores dragging in all their equipment on pack dogs and wagons. I hope they live in the area because I can't even imagine hauling my heavy ass computer and monitor across the country to sit in a dark room and play games. My dedication to PC gaming is obviously lacking.

Make the jump to check out the seedy (and surprisingly not stinky) underbelly...LAN1.jpg

LAN2.jpg

