The Grand Text Auto People Get Their Own Exhibit

The University of California - Irvine's Beall Center for Art + Technology will be hosting an installation called (astonishingly enough) Grand Text Auto, featuring work by the gang of six that make up the Grand Text Auto blog: Noah Wardrip-Fruin, Mary Flanagan, Michael Mateas, Andrew Stern, Nick Montfort, and Scott Rettberg. This is pretty neat since it's apparently the first time a blog has made the jump from blog to physical exhibit (and a very interactive one, to boot). There are a lot of sections planned:

Noah's Screen, developed in collaboration with Josh Carroll, Robert Coover, Shawn Greenlee, Andrew McClain, and Ben ("Sascha") Shine will be there for you to experience in 3D splendor. Mary's [giantJoystick] , a ten-foot-tall Atari joystick, will make its United States debut and provide massive multi-player fun.

Michael and Andrew will not only be showing their FaÃ§ade - they will be providing us with an AR (augmented reality) version of this interactive drama. The exhibit will also include some Petz and Babyz (Andrew et al.), photos and stickers from Implementation (Scott & myself), some interactive fictions (me again), and the famously funny collaborative hypertext The Unknown (Scott et al.).

The exhibit will be opening on 4 October, 2007 and running through 15 December, so you SoCalers can mark your calendars - I'll be taking a break to head up to Irvine and check it out. The GTA post about their exhibit has lots of linkage so you can check out exactly what's going to be on display.

