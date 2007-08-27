The Halo 3 Merchandise Booth

PAX goers were treated to a whole raft of new exclusive Halo 3 merchandise that will soon be available on Bungiestore.com (if there's any left) for those of you who weren't able to attend the conference. There was a little something for everyone including calendars, man purses, keepsake photos, back packs, four styles of T-shirt and even a fancy bedazzled Halo 3 logo T-shirt for the ladies or you few daring gentlemen. Make the jump to peruse some more pics and start making your shopping lists.
hey i'm just wondering where this was, and if it was in sydney