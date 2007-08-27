The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Halo 3 Merchandise Booth

display.jpgPAX goers were treated to a whole raft of new exclusive Halo 3 merchandise that will soon be available on Bungiestore.com (if there's any left) for those of you who weren't able to attend the conference. There was a little something for everyone including calendars, man purses, keepsake photos, back packs, four styles of T-shirt and even a fancy bedazzled Halo 3 logo T-shirt for the ladies or you few daring gentlemen. Make the jump to peruse some more pics and start making your shopping lists.greymaster.jpg

masterchiefhelmet.jpg

bedazzled.jpg

bag.jpg

halopics.jpg

Comments

  • Noobcake Guest

    hey i'm just wondering where this was, and if it was in sydney

    0

