The Haruhi Dance IN PRISON!!

Just when I swear off posting Haruhi dance videos, comes this: Prisoner inmates doing the Haruhi dance. Let me repeat that. Prison inmates doing the Haruhi dance. Here the cons at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Centre in the Philippines strut their stuff — snipers, spotlights and all! Word has it that this is just practice, so they aren't, you know, quite where they need to be. The warden is apparently taking requests as previously the inmates did Michael Jackon's Thriller. Supposedly, this isn't punishment, either. It's just, well, bizarre!

Haruhi Inmates [Dark Diamond]

