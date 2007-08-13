The Littlest PS3 Hater

Angry fanboys are getting younger and younger these days. Fun Tech Talk is reporting that a thirteen year old South Carolina boy was picked up by Toys R Us security after it was discovered that he had written "PS3 Sucks" on twenty three plastic PS3 game security cases with permanent marker. The boy's parents couldn't be reached so he was put in the custody of child services (scary). When asked why he did it, the boy answered, "I have an Xbox and I hate Playstation. I found the marker lying on the shelf and I guess I was bored. Sorry."

If only he'd saved his hate for anonymously posting into the comments on an internet blog site thus starting a massive flame war like an adult.

