The Low Expectations Halo 3 Missile Pack

We're not sure why you'd need the Halo 3 Missile Pack, but we're getting pretty darn close to sure that we're dizzy from all the Halo 3-related crap one is now able to buy. The spec sheet is mighty light, but based on the photo of this Gamestop exclusive(!), it looks like it can hold up to five discs, a single Xbox 360 controller and a headset.

Be the envy of your friends as you tote the "SPNKr" under your arm at your next group gaming event, wildly boasting "I only paid $20 for this!" Then expect to be uninvited from all future gaming events.

Halo 3 Missile Pack [Gamestop]