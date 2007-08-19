The Mario Kart Remote Control Car

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bigmariokart.jpgKotakuite Zhao snapped these pics at his local Fry's Electronics of some spiffy Mario Kart remote control cars. Pretty cheap at $US14.99 but I would probably keep it on the shelf after it's maiden voyage around my kitchen floor rather than run the risk of it getting bashed, scuffed or otherwise ruined. I did a little snooping about the web and a few specialty sites carry these as well as Yoshi and Donkey Kong versions.There also seems to be two different types, a smaller one with a transistor radio looking control and one with a remote that looks like a little GameCube controller. The larger GameCube controller version is about twice the price of the other, but Fry's looks like their price for the smaller version ($US14.99) beats the price of the internet by a few dollars($US18.95). Don't forget the batteries!

smallmariokart.jpg

