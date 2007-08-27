The Mass Effect 360 Winner

One of the main games being focused on this year at the Microsoft booth was Mass Effect with the game being demoed to large crowds every couple of hours. They also ran a contest with the prize being a "customised" Mass Effect Elite 360, "customised" in this case meaning autographed by everyone who worked on the game and featuring a Mass Effect faceplate. As the end of the conference drew near, the crowd gathered en masse to hear who the winner was going to be and I was on hand to snap a photo of the happy winner. Congrats to Brian Webb on his awesome prize! Make the jump to check out a close up of his hard won treasure.