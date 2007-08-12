The Nintendo 3/4 Sleeve Tattoo

Ah, the ever present gaming tattoo. Some are good, some are bad and some are just meh. This one however is pretty damned cool and extremely well executed. The guy (A faithful Kotakuite by the name of Sam) is apparently going to have a Zelda themed sleeve on the other arm and eventually Metroid piece on his chest. He also plans on going back and finishing the Mario sleeve to the wrist. That's an awful lot of ink on such a skinny arm. How did they fit that all on there? Impressive! Make the jump for a few more shots.

