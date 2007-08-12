The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Nintendo 3/4 Sleeve Tattoo

leftarmside_small.jpgAh, the ever present gaming tattoo. Some are good, some are bad and some are just meh. This one however is pretty damned cool and extremely well executed. The guy (A faithful Kotakuite by the name of Sam) is apparently going to have a Zelda themed sleeve on the other arm and eventually Metroid piece on his chest. He also plans on going back and finishing the Mario sleeve to the wrist. That's an awful lot of ink on such a skinny arm. How did they fit that all on there? Impressive! Make the jump for a few more shots.

[Thanks, Chris!] leftarmback_small.jpg

leftarmbottom_small.jpg

leftarmfront_small.jpg

Comments

  • Brandon Guest

    how much did that cost. please let me know asap.
    Thanks

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles