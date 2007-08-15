And the quirky DS games don't stop! This time, it's Simple DS Series Vol. 25: The Koushoujin from D3 Publisher. Players take on the role of a police negotiator who has to talk crooks into dropping their weapons. To be totally persuasive, check the bad guy's background info and scan with a remote camera. The crook's data sheet tips off players so they know the right things to say and get the criminal to surrender peacefully. There's a countdown clock for added pressure! Players are then ranked and judged on things like their leadership ability, how calm they are, etc. Off-beat, sure, but this game seems pretty neat. How about a localisation, D3? Negotiating Game [Famitsu via Siliconera]
The Police Negotiator
