So saucy! Japanese developers Idea Factory and RED bring us Record of Agarest War. It may look like a strategy RPG (it is), but there's so much more. You can breed! And breeding means doing it — and what does that mean? Probably not that much. Anyway, the game has a "Soul Breed" system in which players must capture the heart of the game's heroines so that they can create their successor. When this happens, there is a "special" movie that's show, and afterwards the new successor is revealed. His stats are even based on the heroine you select for breeding. Hooray for in-game DNA! Compile Heart Game [Official Site via Gamers Creed]
The PS3 Breeding RPG
