The Samba-On-Wii Rumours Will Not Die

Heard it sorta-once, sadly nothing came of it. Then. Now we're hearing it again, courtesy of two GAF kids who pulled the info off their "coming soon" schedules, one from an EB Games, one from a...well, Gamestop. They say Samba De Amigo is listed, it's listed for the Wii, and that it's listed as coming in February 2008. Whether you believe this or not, I leave up to you, with a warning to exercise caution: Sega break hearts, it's what they do. Samba De Amigo for Wii? [robut & ImNotLikeThem @ NeoGAF]