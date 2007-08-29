The Snazzy Warhawk Book/Journal/Thing

Sony just sent me a copy of Warhawk for the PS3. Remarkable? Not in of itself, but then it's not often my games arrive like this. No blank jewel case, "not for resale" paper envelope or simple retail box here, no, this is a mood-setting pleather pilot's journal, complete with "classified" disc enclosure at the rear. While useless as an actual journal (no dates, you see), it'll make do as an unofficial "art of book", since it's full of concept art, renders and screenshots.