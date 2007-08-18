The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Top Ten Developers In Britain Last Month

toppops.jpgIt can sometimes be hard working out who the most successful developers in a given market are when the whole charts are taken up by Nintendo. How do we know who came second? Seventh? We don't. Enter ChartTrack, who are providing "top developer" charts for the UK, which tally up monthly sales across the whole company, and across all platforms, and rank them. Not that you need this info, but hey it can't hurt either.

The company's top-selling game for the month is in brackets:1) Nintendo (Brain Training 2) 2) EA UK (Harry Potter & the Ever-Swollen Cash-Teet) 3) Traveller's Tales (Transformers) 4) Game Freak (Pokemon Diamond) 5) Amaze Entertainment (Shrek III) 6) Starbreeze (The Darkness) 7) Maxis (Sims 2: Pets) 8) Ubisoft Montreal (Rainbow Six: Vegas) 9) Vicarious Visions (Shrek III DS & PSP) 10) EA Canada (Need for Speed Carbon)

Usefulness? Limited! Still interesting, though.

Monthly British Developers Charts [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles