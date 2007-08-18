Man it's hard to NOT like Heat. Pacino, De Niro, Voight, Sizemore, Val Kilmer and a lot of guns? It's the PERFECT movie. Could have made the perfect game, too, especially with Gearbox at the helm, but despite being announced over a year ago it's obvious the game has stalled. Shuffled off quietly under the house and died. Why? How? Why? Next-Gen have an interview with Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford that goes into detail on just what happened to the thing. In brief, it's a sad, sad tale: conflicting business schedules, publisher problems and cash money have conspired to kill it. Which is a crying shame! I've got a feeling Gearbox could really have done the movie justice. What Happened to Gearbox's Heat? [Next-Gen]
The Tragedy Of The Stalled Heat Game
