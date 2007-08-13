The Truth Behind Halo 3 Epsilon

After reading Luke's article about the mysterious Halo 3 Epsilon, rumour and speculation ran like wildfire. Well, now we have some concrete evidence on exactly what it's all about. An anonymous tipster sent the folks at Xbox-scene.com an email that was sent out to all the Halo 3 beta testers concerning Epsilon.

Congratulations on being selected to participate in the Halo 3 Epsilon! The Epsilon is now available for download on Marketplace! First, unlike the Alpha, Beta or Delta, this is a very special test in that not only will you be testing nearly final Halo 3 Matchmaking, you will also be able to: * Play Multiplayer on six maps: Snowbound, High Ground, Valhalla, Last Resort, Epitaph and our new big map, Sandtrap. * Play Custom Games and test out full game variant editing. * Play with the Forge and be able to cooperatively edit and save multiplayer map variants. * Play up to 4 person co-op on a single Campaign level. * Play and test the full Saved Film functionality, including screenshots you can view in-game for Campaign, Multiplayer and Forge.

So there you go, mystery solved. You can now put away your Hardy Boys sleuthing kit.

[Thanks, ChuckIsHere]