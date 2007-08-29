There's A Simon The Sorcerer IV?

Apparently so! Playlogic have told IGN that the fourth Simon the Sorcerer game, which is currently only available in German, will be translated into English and published in North America in early 2008. I never played the second or third games, but man, that first Simon the Sorcerer? I know it was a total SCUMM rip-off, but still, we had some good, good times. Simon the Sorcerer IV Headed Stateside [IGN]