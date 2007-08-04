Left 4 Dead Flees 2007 For 2008

Think we're all on the same page as far as Left 4 Dead goes. It looks wonderful. Like it's going to fulfil any of your zombie apocalypse fantasies left unfulfilled by Frank West's daring exploits. Well, don't get too excited. Valve reckons Turtle Rock's game won't be done until 2008. Good news is they reckon early 2008, bad news is that's still next year. Still. Valve are involved. You had to expect this.

