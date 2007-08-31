The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

This Fall, Drink FFVII Crap In Tinnies

ff7potionsilver.jpg The best thing about last year's Final Fantasy potion was not the potion. The potion was gross. The best thing was the blue bottle it came in! This October, the FF Potion is back, but those blue bottles are gone. (There is a special phallic one, though!) Partnering with beverage maker Suntory, Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy VII Potion in tin cans that feature character artwork. Collectible tin cans! That's sooooooo early 1990's. There's also cans bundled with TRADING ARTS mini figures out in November; these cans will have slightly different art. Still, they are tin cans! And tin cans are blergh. ff7potionfigs.jpg

FF Stuff [IT Media]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles