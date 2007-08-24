This Is What LocoRoco On The PS3 Looks Like

Ever see this on PSP? This looks the same! Except it'll be shinier, because it'll be on a bigger screen, which should make both moving the blob AND attempts at identifying primitive racial stereotyping amongst enemy characters that much easier. Oh, and a warning: if you've got sensitive teeth, don't watch this. It's so sugary! It'll rot your teeth to your jawbone.

LocoRoco PS3 Trailer [Game1, thanks Willem!]