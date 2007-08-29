This Winter's Top Ten Cosplay Ranked And Modeled!

Just as fashionistas follow trends, so do cosplay nerds. Here's proof! The above clip clocks off this winter's newest and most popular costume play outfits. Games get well represented: Pia Kyarotto Heyoukoso GO, Kin-iro no Corda, Tokimeki Memorial Girls Side 2nd Kiss, Kanon and Persona 3. All of the outfits above run somewhere between USD$400 and $800! Personally, I find the mere concept that these ranked costumes are "in" totally and utterly FASCINATING.
