THPG's Career Skater Class

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground introduces the concept of character classes to the Tony Hawk universe, allowing you to follow the path of a career, hardcore, or a rigger, all of which I went into some detail on in my E3 eyes on last month. Activision just released this video profiling the abilities of the career skater, who strives for fortune, fame, and sponsorship. Assuming this means will be getting two more of these before the game hit stores in October, which is good because out of the three classes the career skater seems the most boring.