The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

THQ Brings Zoo Tycoon 2 DS

zootycoon2.jpgZoo Tycoon DS wasn't received or reviewed particularly well (45% on Game Rankings), but I cannot argue that it is the world's most popular zoo simulation game for the Nintendo DS, though Zoo Keeper comes dangerously close to topping it - despite being an entirely different genre. Still THQ is bringing out a sequel, and you know how they are once they get an idea into their head. Zoo Tycoon 2 is coming to the DS in early 2008, bringing with it an all new Zookeeper (OMG!) mode where players can view and care for 3D versions of their animal friends, perhaps in an effort to cash-in on the virtual pet trend that has managed to completely surpass the zoo simulation genre on the DS. They've put a game you might like inside of a game you might not! There's a sound strategy.

The World's Most Popular Zoo Simulation Game Returns To Nintendo DSTM With THQ's Zoo Tycoon 2 DS

Players Can Build the Zoo of Their Dreams as They Encounter a Menagerie of Exotic New Animals, More Environments and Exciting New Features

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2007 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced Zoo TycoonÂ® 2 DS, based on the game published by Microsoft Game Studios and one of the most popular Windows PC-based life simulation franchises ever, is scheduled to make the brand's second appearance on the Nintendo DSâ„¢ in early 2008. Developed by Altron, Zoo Tycoon 2 DS includes improved gameplay and new features that will captivate fans of the life simulation genre, as well as animal lovers who have long dreamed of running their own zoo. THQ's original Zoo Tycoon DS game has become one of the top selling DS titles, having sold-in more than half a million units in the U.S., according to The NPD Group, since its initial launch.

In Zoo Tycoon 2 DS, players will create the zoo of their dreams while collecting and caring for their favourite animals from every continent. The game features three game modes including Zoo Designer Mode, Zoo Director Mode and all new Zookeeper Mode which gives players the ability to view and care for three-dimensional versions of animals. Zoo Tycoon 2 DS also features new animals and environments, as well as complete use of the touch screen and DS Stylusâ„¢ for all zoo activities, ranging from zoo construction to purchasing animals. Players can also exchange zoo data with friends via multicard play and compete to see who can build the best zoo.

For more information about Zoo Tycoon 2 DS and the rest of THQ's line-up of games, please visit www.thq.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles