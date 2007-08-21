THQ Brings Zoo Tycoon 2 DS

Zoo Tycoon DS wasn't received or reviewed particularly well (45% on Game Rankings), but I cannot argue that it is the world's most popular zoo simulation game for the Nintendo DS, though Zoo Keeper comes dangerously close to topping it - despite being an entirely different genre. Still THQ is bringing out a sequel, and you know how they are once they get an idea into their head. Zoo Tycoon 2 is coming to the DS in early 2008, bringing with it an all new Zookeeper (OMG!) mode where players can view and care for 3D versions of their animal friends, perhaps in an effort to cash-in on the virtual pet trend that has managed to completely surpass the zoo simulation genre on the DS. They've put a game you might like inside of a game you might not! There's a sound strategy.

The World's Most Popular Zoo Simulation Game Returns To Nintendo DSTM With THQ's Zoo Tycoon 2 DS

Players Can Build the Zoo of Their Dreams as They Encounter a Menagerie of Exotic New Animals, More Environments and Exciting New Features

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2007 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced Zoo TycoonÂ® 2 DS, based on the game published by Microsoft Game Studios and one of the most popular Windows PC-based life simulation franchises ever, is scheduled to make the brand's second appearance on the Nintendo DSâ„¢ in early 2008. Developed by Altron, Zoo Tycoon 2 DS includes improved gameplay and new features that will captivate fans of the life simulation genre, as well as animal lovers who have long dreamed of running their own zoo. THQ's original Zoo Tycoon DS game has become one of the top selling DS titles, having sold-in more than half a million units in the U.S., according to The NPD Group, since its initial launch.

In Zoo Tycoon 2 DS, players will create the zoo of their dreams while collecting and caring for their favourite animals from every continent. The game features three game modes including Zoo Designer Mode, Zoo Director Mode and all new Zookeeper Mode which gives players the ability to view and care for three-dimensional versions of animals. Zoo Tycoon 2 DS also features new animals and environments, as well as complete use of the touch screen and DS Stylusâ„¢ for all zoo activities, ranging from zoo construction to purchasing animals. Players can also exchange zoo data with friends via multicard play and compete to see who can build the best zoo.

For more information about Zoo Tycoon 2 DS and the rest of THQ's line-up of games, please visit www.thq.com.