ThreeSpeech Confirms PS3 Digital Tuner Leipzig Presence

ps3_tv_tuner.jpgThe ThreeSpeech staffers posted a quick round up today, confirming that "clarification on the digital TV tuner" for the PLAYSTATION 3 will arrive alongside the Leipzig Games Convention. Previously, Sony Computer Entertainment New Zealand boss Warwick Light spilled beans on the device, predicting a 2008 launch in certain PAL territories.

Games Convention kicks off proper next Thursday, the 23rd, so expect plenty of news to start creeping out at starting Monday, with plenty of SCEE-centric announcements throughout the week.

REVIEWS, LEIPZIG, 3ROOMS [ThreeSpeech, thanks Christopher!]

