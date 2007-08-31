TimeShift Demo On Live Marketplace

My internet connection is hating me right now. Not only am I downloading the Tekken 5 online add-on on my PS3, now I've got my Xbox 360 downloading the 581mb TimeShift demo I just read about over at Larry Hryb's blog. I had TimeShift preordered before the Xbox 360 came out nearly two years ago, so it will be fun to finally get my hands on a playable version of the title so I can see if I need to go back to my old GameStop and get my fiver back or not. If the old GameStop is even still there. It has been awhile.

