No lying, this is the real deal. TimeShift, which was originally due for release in 1896 (read: 2005) and has been through 117 platforms (read: 5), might just be on the brink of completion. Sierra have announced that the 360 and PC versions of the game will be out on October 30, with the PS3 version due along in December. Take this news with a grain or two of the finest salt, of course (hey, it's TimeShift), but if you're feeling as optimistic as I am today they might just be telling the truth! Might be. No promises, though. TimeShift dated: 360 first - PS3 to follow [CVG]
TimeShift Has A Release Date
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink