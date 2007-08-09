TimeShift Has A Release Date

No lying, this is the real deal. TimeShift, which was originally due for release in 1896 (read: 2005) and has been through 117 platforms (read: 5), might just be on the brink of completion. Sierra have announced that the 360 and PC versions of the game will be out on October 30, with the PS3 version due along in December. Take this news with a grain or two of the finest salt, of course (hey, it's TimeShift), but if you're feeling as optimistic as I am today they might just be telling the truth! Might be. No promises, though. TimeShift dated: 360 first - PS3 to follow [CVG]