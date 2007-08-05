Timewaster Of The Day: Gimme Friction Baby

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gimmefrictionbaby.gifDeceptively difficult (or deceptively easy, depending on your perspective), Gimme Friction Baby by Wouter Visser also has a deceptively lascivious title - it's really just a fun, addicting little game of angles. If an orb bounces back over the dotted line and shatters into pieces, you lose. The game won the jayisgames.com Casual Game Design Competition #3, and there are several other worthy timewasters to take a gander at if Friction doesn't strike your fancy.

