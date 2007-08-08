Wrath Of The Lich King Pre-Orders Spawn

Kotaku reader Ian lets us know that Gamestop and EBgames have begun soliciting pre-orders for the next World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. The specialty retailer has provided the date of November 3, 2008 and applied a price of $US39.99. However! The company is extremely candid—and, dare I say witty?—in its explanation of the expansion's price and date estimates.

Gamestop writes, with all emphasis theirs:

Official price and release date have NOT been announced by Blizzard. In this case, the price and release date were determined by the GameStop e-commerce staff, (comprised of overpowered warlocks), using a combination of 6 and 20-sided die.

Important: If the price decreases between the time you place your order and the release date, you will receive the lower price. Woot! If the price increases you will be given the option to either pay the higher price or cancel your order. However, if the price increases by more than $1,000, many of us here at the corporate office plan to retire and purchase a small Caribbean island. You are welcome to visit us at any time. Please bring pizza, chocolate and cold beverages.

Who knew that Jay Mohr was also writing nerdy World of Warcraft themed gags for Gamestop?

While we think it's fairly safe that interested MMO gamers will be able to secure one of the 10 million copies printed for the expansion's day of release and that you'll have plenty of time to put your order in, it might behoove some to ensure their purchases with at least one retailer of your choosing.

