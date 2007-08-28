Tom Morello Rages Against Guitar Hero III Machine?

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's name has popped up in a German Activision brochure as a boss for the upcoming Guitar Hero III. No word if Morello will be penning an original tune or playing something from his back catalogue. The game already features Slash and Poison's Bret Michaels. (Fear not, Michaels won't be playing the guitar, but singing along with your shredding.) And as we previously mentioned, the game also features the Stone Roses' "She Bangs the Drums." With all the Rock Band hype, Guitar Hero III might feel all second fiddle-like. But know, I'm excited — even if it features Tom Morello. Rumor Mill or Fact [kwaselow's Blog via Dtoid]