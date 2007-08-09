One thing I've learned: You can never have too many ninjas. Pirates, yes. Ninjas, no. Still, there is a flash game called Too Many Ninjas!. It's annoyingly bizarre little flasher with purple ninjas that is not nearly as great as its own title. Still, I was only able to kill 20 of those little buggers, when I realised there may be too many ninjas, but not enough fun. Too Many [Foddy via Game|Life]